07:57 Reported News Briefs Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16 Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16 70-year-old resident of Kiryat Yam robbed on bicycle A 70-year-old resident of Kiryat Yam was robbed last night while riding his bicycle. Apparently, two suspects attacked the man and stole hundreds of shekels from him before they escaped. The victim was not injured. Police have started a search around the area of the incident.



