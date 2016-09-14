IsraelNationalNews.com

  Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16

Fragmentation grenade thrown at Deir al-Assad house

Unknown persons threw a fragmentation grenade at the house of a resident of the village of Deir al-Assad last night.

There were no injuries, though damage was caused to the building. Police have opened an investigation into the incident.



