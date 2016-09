07:42 Reported News Briefs Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16 Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16 Peres' condition is 'stable' after stroke, says doctor According to Shimon Peres' personal doctor, Peres is, "it appears, aware of what we are saying to him, he held our hands. At the moment he is sedated, so that he won't exert effort. He is in a stable condition and we call on all of Israel to join us in prayer and hope for his recovery."



