07:25 Reported News Briefs Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16 Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16 Syria truce brings 'significant drop' in fighting Read more



UN, Syrian civilians welcome rare respite from civil war, as fragile truce holds - with some exceptions - at least for the first day. ► ◄ Last Briefs