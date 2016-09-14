Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will return to the campaign trail Thursday, a spokesman said Tuesday, according to CBS News.
Clinton had earlier in the week canceled three days’ worth of events due to pneumonia.
Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16
Clinton to resume campaigning on Thursday
