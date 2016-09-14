Trump blasts 'arrogant' Clinton

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton at a speech in Iowa.

Referring to Clinton’s recent criticism of his supporters, Trump said, “Her comments displayed the same sense of arrogance and entitlement that led her to violate federal law as Secretary of State, hide and delete her emails, put classified information in the reach of our enemies, lie to Congress, and sell government favors and access through the Clinton Foundation.”

“It’s this attitude of arrogance that explains why Hillary Clinton made her 13 phones disappear – including with a hammer – so the FBI couldn’t see them, and why she bleached her emails after a congressional subpoena. Now the people who destroyed the emails are all pleading the fifth amendment in front of Congress today,” he charged.