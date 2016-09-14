An 18-year-old riding an electrical bicycle was hit by a bus in in Holon on Tuesday evening.
He was evacuated by paramedics to the Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv where he was listed in serious condition.
News BriefsElul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16
Holon: 18-year-old on electric bike hit by bus
