MK Yogev: We should thank the Americans for the assistance

MK Motti Yogev (Jewish Home), members of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, on Tuesday evening welcomed the approval of the U.S. military assistance to Israel.

“We must thank the United States and President Obama for agreeing on the defense aid to Israel. From my knowledge of the defense establishment, this amount of $3.8 billion per year for 10 years will allow the defense establishment to plan for multiple years ahead, as well as develop, produce and acquire measures to help the State of Israel to protect its citizens and save lives,” he said.