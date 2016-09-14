The Israel Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday night targeted artillery positions of the Syrian regime in the Syrian Golan Heights, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.
The strikes were in retaliation to three projectiles which hit Israel earlier on Tuesday.
|
00:09
Reported
News BriefsElul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16
IDF attacks in Syria following latest 'spillover'
The Israel Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday night targeted artillery positions of the Syrian regime in the Syrian Golan Heights, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.
The strikes were in retaliation to three projectiles which hit Israel earlier on Tuesday.
Last Briefs