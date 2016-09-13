A driver was moderately injured and two other people were lightly injured in an accident on Highway 34 near Moshav Yachini on Tuesday evening.
The victims were treated by paramedics. The accident is being investigated.
|
23:46
Reported
News BriefsElul 10, 5776 , 13/09/16
Three injured in accident on Highway 34
A driver was moderately injured and two other people were lightly injured in an accident on Highway 34 near Moshav Yachini on Tuesday evening.
The victims were treated by paramedics. The accident is being investigated.
Last Briefs