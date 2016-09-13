IsraelNationalNews.com

US-Israel aid memorandum to be signed Wednesday

The United States Department of State announced, Tuesday afternoon, that a memorandum of understanding on military aid to Israel will be signed, Wednesday. Under the memorandum, Israel will receive $38 million in aid over the next decade.

