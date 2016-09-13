22:19 Reported News Briefs Elul 10, 5776 , 13/09/16 Elul 10, 5776 , 13/09/16 US-Israel aid memorandum to be signed Wednesday The United States Department of State announced, Tuesday afternoon, that a memorandum of understanding on military aid to Israel will be signed, Wednesday. Under the memorandum, Israel will receive $38 million in aid over the next decade. Full story



