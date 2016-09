State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan has decided to charge exterminator Yossi Barkan with manslaughter in the January 2014 poisoning death of Yael and Avigail Gross of Jerusalem, according to a Tuesday-evening report by Channel 2 Television. Prosecutors decided that the level of negligence merited more than a charge of negligent homicide.

Barkan will be charged with causing serious bodily harm in the case of the girls' two brothers, who had to fight to survive the incident.