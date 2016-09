By a vote of 90-69, residents of Ein Gedi have rejected the building of a synagogue and mikveh (ritual bath) at the Dead Sea resort. The result was announced, Tuesday evening, following two days of balloting.

Construction of a replica of an Ein Gedi synagogue from 1,600 years ago was intended to help boost tourism there. Chairman Dov Litvinoff of the Tamar Regional Council said he respects the decision and will try to find an alternative site for the project where there will be a consensus.