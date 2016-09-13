A few hours after its launch on Tuesday, the Ofek 11 intelligence satellite began to transmit data that did not look routine to the people who received it in Israel, according to Maariv.
The data has raised concerns in the security establishment.
News BriefsElul 10, 5776 , 13/09/16
Ofek 11's initial performance raises concerns
