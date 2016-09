Chairman Yitzhak Herzog of the Labor Party wished predecessor Shim'on Peres a speedy recovery, Tuesday evening, after Peres suffered a stroke which has left him in serious condition at a Tel Aviv-area hospital.

Writing on the Twitter social network, the Opposition Leader said, "I wish you, our former president and eternally beloved Shim'on Peres, that you recover quickly and return to make your wise, clear and sober voice heard. A complete recovery!"