20:53
Peres on respirator

Elder statesman Shim'on Peres was sedated and put on a respirator, Tuesday evening, following a stroke.

He was listed in serious condition in the intensive-care unit of the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, near Tel Aviv.



