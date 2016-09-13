Elder statesman Shim'on Peres was sedated and put on a respirator, Tuesday evening, following a stroke.
He was listed in serious condition in the intensive-care unit of the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, near Tel Aviv.
|
20:53
Reported
News BriefsElul 10, 5776 , 13/09/16
Peres on respirator
Elder statesman Shim'on Peres was sedated and put on a respirator, Tuesday evening, following a stroke.
He was listed in serious condition in the intensive-care unit of the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, near Tel Aviv.
Last Briefs