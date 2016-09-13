IsraelNationalNews.com

  Elul 10, 5776 , 13/09/16

PM wishes Peres well

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu wished elder statesman Shim'on Peres a speedy recovery from a stroke, Tuesday evening.

Writing on the Twitter social network, Netanyahu said, "Shim'on, we love you and all the people wish you a [speedy] recovery."



