Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu wished elder statesman Shim'on Peres a speedy recovery from a stroke, Tuesday evening.
Writing on the Twitter social network, Netanyahu said, "Shim'on, we love you and all the people wish you a [speedy] recovery."
20:39
Reported
News BriefsElul 10, 5776 , 13/09/16
PM wishes Peres well
