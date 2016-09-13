20:39 Reported News Briefs Elul 10, 5776 , 13/09/16 Elul 10, 5776 , 13/09/16 PM wishes Peres well Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu wished elder statesman Shim'on Peres a speedy recovery from a stroke, Tuesday evening. Writing on the Twitter social network, Netanyahu said, "Shim'on, we love you and all the people wish you a [speedy] recovery."



