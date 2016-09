It was announced, Tuesday, that Heritage and Jerusalem Affairs Minister Ze'ev Elkin has decided to invest three million shekels in improvements to make the house of Rabbi Avraham Yitzhak Hacohen Cook, first rabbi of the pre-state Land of Israel, into a museum.

The city of Jerusalem is contributing an additional million. The government has declared the downtown Jerusalem location a heritage site. Developers are trying to get rid of it to make way for apartment buildings.