19:17 Reported News Briefs Elul 10, 5776 , 13/09/16 Elul 10, 5776 , 13/09/16 Police arrest Jericho resident for weapons possession The Israel Police announced, Tuesday evening, the arrest of a Jericho resident for possessing an M-16 assault rifle. Acting on intelligence, officers also found ammunition, clips and other accessories in the suspect's vehicle next to the Samarian village of Sawiya. The suspect implicated others and more arrests are expected.



