19:08 Reported News Briefs Elul 10, 5776 , 13/09/16 Elul 10, 5776 , 13/09/16 Woman rescued from burning Jerusalem building A fire broke out, Tuesday evening, in the Mishkenot Ha'umah neighborhood of Jerusalem. Four firefighting units were sent to battle the blaze. They rescued a woman who needed treatment for smoke inhalation and continued to search for additional people trapped in the building.



