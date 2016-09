19:02 Reported News Briefs Elul 10, 5776 , 13/09/16 Elul 10, 5776 , 13/09/16 Liberman: Unconditional support for our troops Read more



Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman wrote on his Facebook page, Tuesday, "Every soldier in a situation of combat, even if he made a strategic error, must have unconditional support from our entire administration." He was following up on remarks made at Ariel University on Monday, ► ◄ Last Briefs