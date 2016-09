The official value of the shekel declined an average of .084 percent, Tuesday, against most of the featured currencies on the Bank of Israel's foreign-exchange list.

The United States dollar was fixed at NIS 3.772, up .027 percent, while the Euro rose an eight of a percent to 4.2373 shekels. The pound sterling was set at 4.9981 shekels, down .222 percent, and 100 Japanese yen declined .327 percent to NIS 3.6879.