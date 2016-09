18:45 Reported News Briefs Elul 10, 5776 , 13/09/16 Elul 10, 5776 , 13/09/16 Route 98 reopened Highway 98 near Mount Avital in the Golan Heights was reopened to traffic, Tuesday evening. It had been closed due to a Syrian mortar strike on Israel, probably part of spillover from the Syrian civil war.



