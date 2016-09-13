Fire broke out, Tuesday afternoon, in the Jerusalem Forest on the west side of the capital.
Five firefighting companies were sent to battle the blaze and keep it from spreading to area residential communities.
News BriefsElul 10, 5776 , 13/09/16
Fire in Jerusalem Forest
