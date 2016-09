17:08 Reported News Briefs Elul 10, 5776 , 13/09/16 Elul 10, 5776 , 13/09/16 Mortar shell hits the Golan Heights A mortar shell hit the northern part of the Golan Heights, Tuesday afternoon. No injuries or damage were reported. The strike is believed to be spillover from Syria's civil war. It's the second such incident since a truce went into effect in Syria, Monday evening.



