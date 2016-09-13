Goldins: Up the ante for return of soldiers' bodies

The family of soldier Hadar Goldin said, Tuesday, "Israel needs to explain to Hamas that there are no free lunches or free deals. The way to bring Oron and Hadar home is by applying serious pressure on Gaza and on Hamas."

Responding to word by an Israeli negotiator that Hamas has refused a swap of the bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul for Gazans taken prisoner during the Protective Edge counter-terror campaign, the Goldins also said, "When Hamas understands that it has something to lose in the realms of international relations, rebuilding and developing the Gaza Strip, and its financial situation, it will also return Hadar and Oron."

