National offices in Tel Aviv to stay closed Wednesday

The Histadrut Labor Federation announced, Tuesday, that sanctions begun on Tuesday at the government campus in Tel Aviv will continue on Wednesday. Workers are protesting what they call "unilateral actions on the part of the management of offices, carried out with the backing of the Civil Service Commission, which harm workers."

The Interior Ministry, Israel Lands Administration, Tax Authority, Housing Ministry, Environmental Protection Ministry, Employment Service, Economics Ministry and the Interior Ministry's Population and Immigration Authority will be closed to the public.