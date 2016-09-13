Hamas refused Israel's Gaza-exchange offer

Lior Lotan, in charge of negotiations for return of the prisoners and missing in Gaza said, Tuesday, that Hamas refused an Israeli offer of returning the bodies of Gazans killed during 2014's Protective Edge counter-terror campaign in exchange for the bodies of Israeli soldiers who fell during the fighting.

Speaking at a conference of the International Institute for Counter Terrorism, Lotan said Hamas refused the additional offer of returning dozens of Gazans who crossed into Israel in return for Israelis who crossed into Gaza.

