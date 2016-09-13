Amos Gilad: Democracy won't work in Arab Middle East

Director Amos Gilad of the Political-Security Branch of the Defense Ministry said, Tuesday, "This may sound conservative and old-fashioned, but attempts to impose democratic regimes in the Middle East will not succeed and I propose to maintain the status quo." Speaking at a conference of the International Institute for Counter Terrorism in Herzliya, Gilad said, when it came to democracy versus stability, "Stability is a strategic goal."

Gilad said Syria does not exist anymore except on a technical basis. He said aside from overflow from the country's civil war, the Syrian front is quiet and stable because of Israeli deterrence. He said the same thing about Lebanon, where Hezbollah firepower makes it Israel's most dangerous enemy.