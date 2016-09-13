Former minister Gid'on Saar announced, Tuesday, that he intends to return to politics, according to nrg.
Speaking at the Bnei Akiva yeshiva in the Judean Jewish community of Efrat, Sa'ar said his time out was about to end.
Gid'on Saar will run in the next elections
