15:26 Reported News Briefs Elul 10, 5776 , 13/09/16 Elul 10, 5776 , 13/09/16 Police arrest 3 Isis terror suspects 'with links to Paris' German police on Tuesday arrested three men with forged Syrian passports accused of being Isis militants and labelled a possible "sleeper cell" with links to the Paris attackers.



