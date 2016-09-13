US military-aid memorandum days away

Acting Chairamn Yaakov Nagel of the National Security Council has left for Washington, DC for meetings with United States National Security Advisor Susan Rice, leading up to what is expected to be the signing of a memorandum of agreement on US military aid to Israel over the next decade.

Under the agreement, Israel will receive $3.8 billion dollars a year in aid. The signing of the deal could increase the chances of a meeting between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and US President Barack Obama.