10:35 Reported News Briefs Elul 10, 5776 , 13/09/16 Elul 10, 5776 , 13/09/16 Syria claims it shot down Israeli drone over Golan The Syrian military claimed Tuesday that it shot down an Israeli unmanned aviation vehicle (UAV) over the Golan Heights. Syria claims the drone was shot down after an Israeli attack on targets in Syrian territory.



