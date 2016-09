The oft-delayed trial of a 95-year-old former SS medic who served at the Auschwitz death camp finally opened on Monday in Germany, The Associated Press reports.

The trial of Hubert Zafke, scheduled to start in February at the Neubrandenburg state court in northeastern Germany, had been postponed three times after presiding Judge Klaus Kabisch determined Zafke wasn’t well enough to participate, based on a doctor’s assessment.