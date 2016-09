06:42 Reported News Briefs Elul 10, 5776 , 13/09/16 Elul 10, 5776 , 13/09/16 Two American bombers fly over South Korea in show of solidarity Two U.S. supersonic B-1 Lancer strategic bombers flew over South Korea on Tuesday morning (local time), Reuters reported. The move was a show of force and solidarity with South Korea amid heightened tension following North Korea’s fifth nuclear test last week.



