04:41 Reported News Briefs Elul 10, 5776 , 13/09/16 Elul 10, 5776 , 13/09/16 Livni: Reaction to Clinton stumble wouldn't happen to a man Read more



Former Minister Tzipi Livni says the intense media focus on Clinton’s health amounted to “hysteria”. ► ◄ Last Briefs