04:30 Reported News Briefs Elul 10, 5776 , 13/09/16 Elul 10, 5776 , 13/09/16 US Ambassador: Aid agreement to be largest in US history Read more



Shapiro: Memorandum of understanding will soon be in place, will be “the biggest aid package the US has ever given to any other country". ► ◄ Last Briefs