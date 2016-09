President Barack Obama is expected to veto a bill that would allow families of the victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks to sue the Saudi Arabian government, a White House spokesman said Monday, according to The Washington Post.

The House of Representatives approved the bill last Friday, after it had been passed by the Senate in May. The legislation is sponsored by, among others, Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX), and Chuck Schumer (D-NY).