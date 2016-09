Leaders in the U.S. Congress were making progress on Monday toward temporarily funding the government in the fiscal year starting October 1 and providing money to battle an outbreak of the Zika virus, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, according to Reuters.

McConnell said "a lot of important progress" had been made on the issue, but did not provide further details, other than to say that he expected to advance the legislation in the Senate this week.