IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
00:43
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 10, 5776 , 13/09/16

Woman lightly injured in rock attack near Beitar Illit

A 23-year-old woman was lightly injured on Monday night in a rock attack on a vehicle on Highway 60 near, Beitar Illit.

She was taken by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.



Last Briefs