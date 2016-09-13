A 23-year-old woman was lightly injured on Monday night in a rock attack on a vehicle on Highway 60 near, Beitar Illit.
She was taken by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.
Elul 10, 5776 , 13/09/16
Woman lightly injured in rock attack near Beitar Illit
