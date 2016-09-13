Bennett: Judaism is more important than mathematics

Education Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday evening that “studying Judaism and excelling in it” is important to him than studying math and science.

Speaking at an event marking the 40th anniversary of the TALI (Hebrew acronym for “enriched Jewish Studies”) network of schools, Bennett said, “You wish to renew all the days of yore because you know that Judaism belongs to everybody. No sector has a monopoly on it. This huge corpus belongs to all the people of Israel equally. And if the famous verse from Isaiah ensuring that in the future we will know no more war is written on the building of the United Nations, and if the greatest civilizations in the world learned from us to believe in one God, take care of the orphan, the stranger and the widow, and adopted the Sabbath as a concept, we cannot afford to know less"