23:44 Reported News Briefs Elul 9, 5776 , 12/09/16 Elul 9, 5776 , 12/09/16 Soccer: Petah Tikva defeats Hapoel Tel Aviv The Maccabi Petah Tikva soccer team defeated Hapoel Tel Aviv 2-0 on Monday evening. The game was held as part of the Premier League.



