22:50 Reported News Briefs Elul 9, 5776 , 12/09/16 Elul 9, 5776 , 12/09/16 She hid her non-Jewishness from Bnei Akiva friends until age 19 Read more



A student in a religious high school "came out" as non-Jewish when National Service opened a conversion course. ► ◄ Last Briefs