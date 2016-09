Dozens of members of the Eidah Haredit haredi-religious group demonstrated, Monday evening, outside the home of Chief Rabbi Moshe Havlin of the city of Kiryat Gat. They were protesting a an agreement, led by Rabbi Havlin, for the inductionof Chabad yeshiva students into the Israel Defense Forces.

The demonstration broke up without an disorder. Rabbi Havlin and his wife were recently attacked in their home because of the agreement.