22:36 Reported News Briefs Elul 9, 5776 , 12/09/16 Elul 9, 5776 , 12/09/16 Police to compensate Temple Mount activist for illegal search Read more



Benzi Gopstein, head of Lehava organization and two activists will receive NIS 30,000 from police due to an illegal search performed on them. ► ◄ Last Briefs