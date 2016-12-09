'No difference between spillover and intentional fire'

Chairman Eli Malkah of the Golan Regional Council has responded to Monday evening's striking of the Golan heights by a Syrian mortar shell by saying, "There is no difference between spillover and intentional firing."

Malkah continued, "The bomb is a bomb and poses a risk to human life. It's the responsibility of the Minister of Defense and the Israel Defense Forces to send a clear message to all parties on the other side of the border each fall of an artillery shell or a mortar shell on the Golan will be considered intentional firing at Israel and the IDF will respond strongly to destroy the sources of fire and harm the forces to which it belongs."

