Archaeology Garden inaugurated at Tel Aviv Kirya Base

In a joint initiative by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), the Ministry of Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage and the Israel Defense Force, the largest archaeological garden ever established in Israel was inaugurated Monday at Camp Rabin in the Kirya Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv.

IAA Director Yisrael Hasson said, "The exhibition, which we organized in the epicenter of the army, brings a reminder that spans thousands of years of history to the daily life of tens of thousands of soldiers and visitors, that we are part of a chain of magnificent life."