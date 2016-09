A ceremony has been scheduled for Tuesday, when Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and Hussein Alsheikh of the Palestinian Authority will sign an agreement, under which, the PA will pay the Israel Electric Company 500 million shekels (about $133 million) that it owes and committ to paying its bills in the future, according to Channel 2 Television.

The electric company will start selling power to the PA instead of to individual customers, as has been the case until now.