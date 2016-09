Members of Kibbutz Ein Gedi are voting, Monday and Tuesday, on the building of a synagogue and a ritual bath as part of a program to expand tourism in the Dead Sea community.

The dining room has been kosher for a few years. Opponents fear another blow to the kibbutz's secular character. The Palestinian Authority city of Jericho, at the northern end of the Dead Sea, is the world's lowest city. It is home to the remains of at least one ancient synagogue.