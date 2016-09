Member of Knesset Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union) said, Monday, that "Israel must take advantage of the current regional opportunity with moderate Arab states, who see a common enemy in Iran and the Islamic State terror movement."

Addressing a conference of the International Institute for Counter Terrorism, the former acting prime minister said, "This route will change Israel's strategic and security situation. This opportunity will not be on the table for long. We must not miss it."